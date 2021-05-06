Menu
2007 Nissan Versa

195,704 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,704KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7060940
  Stock #: 415472
  VIN: 3N1BC13E37L415472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 195,704 KM

Vehicle Description

this Versa will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

