$12,795+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie
2008 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$12,795
+ taxes & licensing
334,529KM
Used
VIN 3D7MX38A88G111291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 111291
- Mileage 334,529 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included!
This diesel Ram 3500 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leather interior features wood trim, heated front seats, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 6 passenger truck comes with a fog lights, 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Ram 3500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this truck and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards / Rails
Email Dave's Auto Service
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2008 Dodge Ram 3500