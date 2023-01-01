Menu
No accidents! Certification included!

This diesel Ram 3500 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leather interior features wood trim, heated front seats, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 6 passenger truck comes with a fog lights, 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. This Ram 3500 could be your next vehicle from Daves Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this truck and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

334,529 KM

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

334,529KM
Used
VIN 3D7MX38A88G111291

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 111291
  • Mileage 334,529 KM

No accidents! Certification included!
This diesel Ram 3500 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leather interior features wood trim, heated front seats, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 6 passenger truck comes with a fog lights, 4WD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Ram 3500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this truck and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

