2008 GMC Sierra 3500

278,000 KM

Details Description

$11,379

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2008 GMC Sierra 3500

2008 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Regular Cab 2WD

2008 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Regular Cab 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

278,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048323
  • Stock #: 196631
  • VIN: 1GDJC34KX8E196631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 196631
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +. Equipped with a large cube storage, 6.0 L gas, 2wd roll-up windows and AC. Being Sold AS-IS.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Being Sold AS-IS.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

