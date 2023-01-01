2008 GMC Sierra 3500

$11,379 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048323

10048323 Stock #: 196631

196631 VIN: 1GDJC34KX8E196631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 196631

Mileage 278,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.