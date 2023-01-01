$11,379+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Regular Cab 2WD
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
278,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 196631
- VIN: 1GDJC34KX8E196631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 278,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Being Sold AS-IS.
