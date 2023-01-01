Menu
2008 Honda Civic

130,734 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

LX

2008 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,734KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500207
  • Stock #: 000789
  • VIN: 2HGFG12658H000789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 000789
  • Mileage 130,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, power windows, and power mirrors. Cruise control equipped. This Civic is in excellent shape and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission) and up to 50% of any additional warranty concerns in the allotted time and km frame coverage. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

