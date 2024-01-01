Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and power windows. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-04b1a04b-7fff-9c37-5319-8624661531b0></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2008 Honda Civic

94,492 KM

Details Description Features

$9,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Honda Civic

DX Coupe AT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

DX Coupe AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10855830
  2. 10855830
  3. 10855830
  4. 10855830
  5. 10855830
  6. 10855830
  7. 10855830
  8. 10855830
  9. 10855830
  10. 10855830
  11. 10855830
  12. 10855830
  13. 10855830
  14. 10855830
  15. 10855830
  16. 10855830
  17. 10855830
  18. 10855830
  19. 10855830
  20. 10855830
Contact Seller

$9,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,492KM
Used
VIN 2HGFG122X8H006469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 006469
  • Mileage 94,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and power windows. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD 150,995 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ No Accidents! 121,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Dunnville, ON
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 126,522 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic