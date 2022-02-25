Menu
2008 Honda Civic

278,597 KM

$4,350

+ tax & licensing
$4,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

DX COUPE

2008 Honda Civic

DX COUPE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$4,350

+ taxes & licensing

278,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8296725
  • Stock #: 014938
  • VIN: 2HGFG11318H014938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 014938
  • Mileage 278,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with Ac and manual shift. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

