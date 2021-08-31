Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

161,215 KM

$5,150

+ tax & licensing
$5,150

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$5,150

+ taxes & licensing

161,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7996290
  • Stock #: 393572
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E38L393572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 393572
  • Mileage 161,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Versa is equipped with winter tires (80% life left), is in very nice condition and will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

