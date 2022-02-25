Menu
2008 Toyota Tundra

139,725 KM

Base 4.7L Long Bed 4WD

Base 4.7L Long Bed 4WD

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

139,725KM
Used
  • VIN: 5TFMT52158X012059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4, V-8, AC and in nice shape. This Tundra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales tea, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

