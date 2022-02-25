2008 Toyota Tundra

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 7 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8419527

8419527 Stock #: 012059

012059 VIN: 5TFMT52158X012059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 139,725 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.