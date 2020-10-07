2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.