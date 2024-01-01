Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*SUNROOF*AIR CONDITIONING*POWER WINDOWS* This Challenger is equipped with the 5.7 L HEMI and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-2ea5f6d4-7fff-c1e6-4427-4e0156b55555></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2009 Dodge Challenger

120,867 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11366321
  2. 11366321
  3. 11366321
  4. 11366321
  5. 11366321
  6. 11366321
  7. 11366321
  8. 11366321
  9. 11366321
  10. 11366321
  11. 11366321
  12. 11366321
  13. 11366321
  14. 11366321
  15. 11366321
  16. 11366321
  17. 11366321
  18. 11366321
  19. 11366321
  20. 11366321
  21. 11366321
  22. 11366321
  23. 11366321
  24. 11366321
  25. 11366321
  26. 11366321
  27. 11366321
  28. 11366321
  29. 11366321
  30. 11366321
  31. 11366321
  32. 11366321
  33. 11366321
  34. 11366321
  35. 11366321
  36. 11366321
  37. 11366321
  38. 11366321
  39. 11366321
  40. 11366321
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,867KM
VIN 2B3LJ54T39H641469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,867 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*SUNROOF*AIR CONDITIONING*POWER WINDOWS* This Challenger is equipped with the 5.7 L HEMI and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD V6 247,993 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD 171,389 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Sienna L FWD 7-Passenger V6 *No Accidents*1 owner*Only 54,000 KM! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Toyota Sienna L FWD 7-Passenger V6 *No Accidents*1 owner*Only 54,000 KM! 54,550 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Challenger