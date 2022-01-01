Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

128,604 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie Quad Cab LWB 4WD

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie Quad Cab LWB 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,604KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109730
  Stock #: 556214
  VIN: 3D3KS28T69G556214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! 5.7 L HEMI 4x4 6 passenger. Liftgate on the rear. This Ram 2500 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

