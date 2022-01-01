2009 Dodge Ram 2500

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 6 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8109730

8109730 Stock #: 556214

556214 VIN: 3D3KS28T69G556214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,604 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior 6 PASSENGER Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Bed Liner / Box Liner Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.