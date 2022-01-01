Menu
2009 Ford F-150

153,521 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

STX 2WD

2009 Ford F-150

STX 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8100439
  • Stock #: C35482
  • VIN: 1FTRF12W29KC35482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C35482
  • Mileage 153,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Great Work Truck. This F-150 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

