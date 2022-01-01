Menu
2009 Ford Focus

94,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

SEL Sedan

2009 Ford Focus

SEL Sedan

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8104741
  Stock #: 221689
  VIN: 1FAHP37N59W221689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 221689
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Leather and heated seats and in great shape. This Focus will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

