2009 Ford Focus

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8104741

8104741 Stock #: 221689

221689 VIN: 1FAHP37N59W221689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 221689

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.