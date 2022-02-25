Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

202,497 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,497KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8287131
  Stock #: A07713
  VIN: 1FTYR44E19PA07713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A07713
  • Mileage 202,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with the 4.0L and rear wheel drive. This Ranger will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
CD Player
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

