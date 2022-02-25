2009 Ford Ranger

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 4 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8287131

8287131 Stock #: A07713

A07713 VIN: 1FTYR44E19PA07713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A07713

Mileage 202,497 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.