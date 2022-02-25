2009 Ford Ranger

$11,750 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 2 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8296731

8296731 Stock #: A20470

A20470 VIN: 1FTZR45E79PA20470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A20470

Mileage 216,225 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Additional Features AWD 4x4 Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

