Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Ranger

216,225 KM

Details Description Features

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

FX4 Off-Road SuperCab 4 Door

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Ranger

FX4 Off-Road SuperCab 4 Door

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8296731
  2. 8296731
  3. 8296731
  4. 8296731
  5. 8296731
  6. 8296731
  7. 8296731
  8. 8296731
  9. 8296731
  10. 8296731
  11. 8296731
  12. 8296731
  13. 8296731
  14. 8296731
  15. 8296731
  16. 8296731
  17. 8296731
  18. 8296731
  19. 8296731
  20. 8296731
  21. 8296731
  22. 8296731
Contact Seller

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

216,225KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296731
  • Stock #: A20470
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E79PA20470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A20470
  • Mileage 216,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4 and manual shift. AC, and power windows. Hitch and wiring as well. This Ranger will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2004 Mazda Truck B3000
 250,467 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Pop No...
 105,110 KM
$6,957 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,348 KM
$15,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory