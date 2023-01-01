Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

165,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10004489
  2. 10004489
  3. 10004489
  4. 10004489
  5. 10004489
  6. 10004489
  7. 10004489
  8. 10004489
  9. 10004489
  10. 10004489
  11. 10004489
  12. 10004489
  13. 10004489
  14. 10004489
  15. 10004489
  16. 10004489
  17. 10004489
  18. 10004489
  19. 10004489
  20. 10004489
  21. 10004489
  22. 10004489
  23. 10004489
  24. 10004489
  25. 10004489
  26. 10004489
  27. 10004489
  28. 10004489
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004489
  • Stock #: 013725
  • VIN: 2HGFA15269H013725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with power windows. This Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 173,000 KM
$21,350 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX
 211,462 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 111,000 KM
$34,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory