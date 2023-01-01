$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
DX Sedan 5-Speed MT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10004489
- Stock #: 013725
- VIN: 2HGFA15269H013725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,900 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1