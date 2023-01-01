2009 Honda Civic

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10004489

10004489 Stock #: 013725

013725 VIN: 2HGFA15269H013725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,900 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.