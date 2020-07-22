Menu
2009 Honda Civic

129,820 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Sport

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

129,820KM
Used
  Stock #: 033175
  VIN: 2HGFA16679H033175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This Civic will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Sunroof
tinted windows
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

