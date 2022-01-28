Menu
2009 Jeep Liberty

173,643 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Jeep Liberty

2009 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4WD Coming soon!

2009 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4WD Coming soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

173,643KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 543042
  • Mileage 173,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! Equipped with 4x4, sirius XM, power-moonroof and AC. This Liberty could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto and it will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
5 Passenger
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

