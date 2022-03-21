2009 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8692118

8692118 Stock #: 255924

255924 VIN: JM1BK32F091255924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 255924

Mileage 89,618 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.