2009 Mazda MAZDA3

89,618 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,618KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8692118
  • Stock #: 255924
  • VIN: JM1BK32F091255924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 255924
  • Mileage 89,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, power windows and a CD player this Mazda could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

