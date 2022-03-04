Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

207,635 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1.8 S Hatchback

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8487105
  • Stock #: 416628
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E99L416628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 207,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! This Versa will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

