2009 Pontiac Vibe

198,897 KM

$7,350

+ tax & licensing
$7,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$7,350

+ taxes & licensing

198,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8691593
  • Stock #: 447608
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67069Z447608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 447608
  • Mileage 198,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, power windows, roof rack and a sunroof. This Vibe could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Luggage / Roof Rack

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

