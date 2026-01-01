Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

114,743 KM

Details Description Features

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Used
114,743KM
VIN 2T1BU40E79C051272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,743 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *MANUAL*2 KEYS*POWER WINDOWS*POWER LOCKS*A/C* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate at no extra charge. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2009 Toyota Corolla