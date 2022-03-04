2009 Toyota Matrix

$7,350 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 0 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8644622

8644622 Stock #: 008831

008831 VIN: 2T1KE40E49C008831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,055 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

