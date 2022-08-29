2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 9 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

230969 VIN: 1G1AD5F50A7230969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,972 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

