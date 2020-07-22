Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

128,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXTENDED CAB 4WD

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS EXTENDED CAB 4WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5525871
  Stock #: 149287
  VIN: 1GCSKREA2AZ149287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT SHAPE! DON'T MISS THIS! 4X4 Cruise. 6 passenger. This Silverado will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
4x4
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

