2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,847 KM

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 2WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  Listing ID: 6854354
  Stock #: 221747
  VIN: 1GCPCPEX4AZ221747

Be the first to reserve a test drive appointment as this truck won't last long online! A bit more of a basic truck but it is equipped with the dependable 4.3 L V-6 and is Read-wheel drive. This Silverado will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

