2010 Dodge Journey

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8143987
  • Stock #: 195588
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FVXAT195588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L, Automatic equipped with cruise control, steering wheel controls and child safety locks.

This Dodge Journey could be your next vehicle from Daves Auto and it will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.


All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.


Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Daves Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

