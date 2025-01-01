$16,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
Crew Cab LWB 4WD No Accidents!! No Rust!! Clean, Clean!!
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
Crew Cab LWB 4WD No Accidents!! No Rust!! Clean, Clean!!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,859KM
VIN 3D7TT2CT1AG141927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 141927
- Mileage 203,859 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *** This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Email Dave's Auto Service
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2010 Dodge Ram 2500