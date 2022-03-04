Menu
2010 Ford Edge

253,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing


$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775


2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SEL AWD



2010 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775



$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

253,000KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8487108
  • Stock #: B06689
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC3ABB06689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B06689
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Many many service records and underoats. Equipped with A/C, cruise control, heated front seats and power windows, All-wheel drive, well maintained and in great shape even with higher kms. This Mazda CX-5 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
One accident recorded in June 2019 for $1,336.15 and only one previous owner! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!
With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.
Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.










