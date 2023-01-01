$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
Limited AWD
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
186,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9798775
- Stock #: A43493
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC1ABA43493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,024 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Edge is equipped with a leather interior including heated power seats with memory functions, rear parking aid and AM/FM/CD options. It also has a CD changer, bluetooth connectivity and Sirius XM. This Edge comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
Lots of service records available! 3 free months of Sirius XM!
This Ford Edge could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
