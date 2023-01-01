Menu
2010 Ford Edge

186,024 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

2010 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798775
  • Stock #: A43493
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1ABA43493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A43493
  • Mileage 186,024 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Ford Edge is equipped with a leather interior including heated power seats with memory functions, rear parking aid and AM/FM/CD options. It also has a CD changer, bluetooth connectivity and Sirius XM. This Edge comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
Lots of service records available! 3 free months of Sirius XM!
This Ford Edge could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

