2010 Ford Escape

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 9 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7981782

7981782 Stock #: C85778

C85778 VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKC85778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C85778

Mileage 120,999 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Premium Interior Trim Level Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.