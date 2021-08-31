Menu
2010 Ford F-150

147,424 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

STX 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

STX 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

147,424KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8012469
  Stock #: E11628
  VIN: 1FTNF1E88AKE11628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # E11628
  • Mileage 147,424 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4! 4.6 L V-8! This F-150 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

