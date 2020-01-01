Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

121,028 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6272508
  2. 6272508
  3. 6272508
  4. 6272508
  5. 6272508
  6. 6272508
  7. 6272508
  8. 6272508
  9. 6272508
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,028KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272508
  • Stock #: A09628
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE8APA09628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A09628
  • Mileage 121,028 KM

Vehicle Description

*No Accidents* AC. Great shape! More photos to come but this unit is on site.This Ranger will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
4 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge
 134,685 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 121,028 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 164,393 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory