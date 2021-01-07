Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

122,057 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6519660
  2. 6519660
  3. 6519660
  4. 6519660
Contact Seller

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

122,057KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6519660
  • Stock #: A09631
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE8APA09631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A09631
  • Mileage 122,057 KM

Vehicle Description

*Coming soon* 1 Owner with NO Accidents! Very clean truck and LOW KMS! 2wd, V-6.This Ranger will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
4 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2011 Dodge Durango C...
 188,458 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 100,758 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa S
 228,888 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory