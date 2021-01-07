2010 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating 4 Passenger Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

