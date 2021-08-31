2010 Ford Ranger

Listing ID: 8075428

8075428 Stock #: A57952

A57952 VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA57952

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A57952

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.