Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8075428
  2. 8075428
  3. 8075428
  4. 8075428
  5. 8075428
  6. 8075428
  7. 8075428
  8. 8075428
  9. 8075428
  10. 8075428
  11. 8075428
  12. 8075428
  13. 8075428
  14. 8075428
  15. 8075428
  16. 8075428
  17. 8075428
  18. 8075428
  19. 8075428
  20. 8075428
  21. 8075428
  22. 8075428
  23. 8075428
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8075428
  • Stock #: A57952
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA57952

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A57952
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Undercoated, no rust on the doors as can be seen in the photos, bed rails are in good shape, rad support is in good shape as well. Runs strong and shifts great. Certainly a needle in a hay stack when it comes to looking for Rangers in Ontario. This Ranger will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford Focus Tita...
 187,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,810 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE
 72,402 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory