Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

192,142 KM

Details Description Features

$8,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8735630
  2. 8735630
  3. 8735630
  4. 8735630
  5. 8735630
  6. 8735630
  7. 8735630
  8. 8735630
  9. 8735630
  10. 8735630
  11. 8735630
  12. 8735630
  13. 8735630
  14. 8735630
  15. 8735630
  16. 8735630
  17. 8735630
  18. 8735630
  19. 8735630
  20. 8735630
  21. 8735630
  22. 8735630
  23. 8735630
  24. 8735630
  25. 8735630
  26. 8735630
Contact Seller

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

192,142KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8735630
  • Stock #: 155842
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA8AZ155842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 155842
  • Mileage 192,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Will be sold As-is. Equipped with 4wd and the 4.8 L V-8. AC as well.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Dual Power Seats
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 192,142 KM
$8,700 + tax & lic
2013 Ford E-Series W...
 73,797 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue S ...
 140,332 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory