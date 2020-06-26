Menu
Account
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE TV System! AC! 8 Passenger!

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE TV System! AC! 8 Passenger!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,129KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5256197
  • Stock #: ADS-274
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H50AB503157
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

TV System! AC! 8 Passenger! This Odyssey will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Seating
  • 8 PASSENGER
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • 3rd / Third Row Seats
  • Roof DVD/TV
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory