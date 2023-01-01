2010 Hyundai Accent

$6,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 5 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10357134

10357134 Stock #: 515213

515213 VIN: KMHCN4BC0AU515213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 515213

Mileage 172,582 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.