2010 Hyundai Accent

172,582 KM

Details

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10357134
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

172,582KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10357134
  • Stock #: 515213
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC0AU515213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 515213
  • Mileage 172,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and power windows. This Accent will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission) and up to 50% of any additional warranty concerns in the allotted time and km frame coverage. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

