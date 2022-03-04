Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,350

+ tax & licensing
$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,350

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8521223
  • Stock #: 056844
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA9AC056844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 056844
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, cruise control, heated and AC front seats and power windows, Navigation and more. This Lexus could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!
With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.
Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Buy From Home Available

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

