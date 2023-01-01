Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

216,192 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

216,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064922
  • Stock #: 295007
  • VIN: JM1BL1H54A1295007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 295007
  • Mileage 216,192 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Mazda 3 is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a sunroof, heated side mirrors, fog lights and rear defrost.
This automatic Mazda 3 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

