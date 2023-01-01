$8,500+ tax & licensing
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Grand Touring
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
216,192KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10064922
- VIN: JM1BL1H54A1295007
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 216,192 KM
This Mazda 3 is equipped with A/C and the black cloth interior features a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a sunroof, heated side mirrors, fog lights and rear defrost.
This automatic Mazda 3 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this car and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1