$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
72,378KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1309000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,378 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 27 years Equipped with AC, power windows and in good condition. Great for a commuter or first car. This Mazda 3 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2010 Mazda MAZDA3