$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

Cruise. AC.

2010 Nissan Rogue

Cruise. AC.

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,450KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5147477
  • Stock #: 003643
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT7AW003643
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Cruise. AC. This Rogue will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

