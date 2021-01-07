Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

129,677 KM

Details Description Features

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2.0

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

129,677KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6608756
  • Stock #: 668508
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP3AL668508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 668508
  • Mileage 129,677 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sentra will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

