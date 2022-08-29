2010 Nissan Sentra

$8,750 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9293338

9293338 Stock #: 718677

718677 VIN: 3N1AB6AP3AL718677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 718677

Mileage 96,374 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.