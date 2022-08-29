Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

96,374 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2.0

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

96,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293338
  • Stock #: 718677
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP3AL718677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 718677
  • Mileage 96,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC and power windows. Low kms! This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

