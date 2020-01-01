Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

164,393 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272505
  • Stock #: 285809
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC285809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 285809
  • Mileage 164,393 KM

Vehicle Description

*No Accidents* Cruise Control. This Corolla will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

