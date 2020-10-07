Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

153,237 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6011613
  2. 6011613
  3. 6011613
  4. 6011613
  5. 6011613
  6. 6011613
  7. 6011613
  8. 6011613
  9. 6011613
  10. 6011613
  11. 6011613
  12. 6011613
  13. 6011613
  14. 6011613
  15. 6011613
  16. 6011613
  17. 6011613
  18. 6011613
  19. 6011613
  20. 6011613
  21. 6011613
  22. 6011613
  23. 6011613
  24. 6011613
  25. 6011613
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,237KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6011613
  • Stock #: 211623
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE4AC211623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211623
  • Mileage 153,237 KM

Vehicle Description

**No accidents** 5-speed, fantastic shape.This Matrix will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2003 Ford Mustang De...
 148,306 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester X
 197,771 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 143,228 KM
$34,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory