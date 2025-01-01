$6,450+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris
Liftback 5-Door AT ~No Accidents~
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,464KM
VIN JTDKT9K33A5287902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,464 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Carbon fibre wrapped hood and equipped with *NO ACCIDENTS*2 KEYS*MANUAL SHIFT* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
