2011 Acura RDX

Listing ID: 9153235

9153235 Stock #: 802409

802409 VIN: 5J8TB1H28BA802409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 802409

Mileage 200,001 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.