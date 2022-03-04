2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$11,350 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 8 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

8429478 Stock #: 215324

215324 VIN: 1GCRCREAXBZ215324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,856 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior tinted windows Chrome Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating 6 PASSENGER Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Nav / Navigation Package Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

