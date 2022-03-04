Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,856 KM

Details Description Features

$11,350

+ tax & licensing
$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Extended Cab 2WD

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Extended Cab 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

203,856KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a natural gas conversion, trailer hitch, cruise control, 3 keys, AC and a bed-slide. This Silverado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Intermittent Wipers
6 PASSENGER
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

