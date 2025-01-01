Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*NAV*2 KEYS*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-007b5338-7fff-2535-91bb-6cc29ac3d7da></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2011 Dodge Challenger

167,502 KM

Details Description Features

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Dodge Challenger

SE ~No Accidents~

Watch This Vehicle
12684438

2011 Dodge Challenger

SE ~No Accidents~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12684438
  2. 12684438
  3. 12684438
  4. 12684438
  5. 12684438
  6. 12684438
  7. 12684438
  8. 12684438
  9. 12684438
  10. 12684438
  11. 12684438
  12. 12684438
  13. 12684438
  14. 12684438
  15. 12684438
  16. 12684438
  17. 12684438
  18. 12684438
  19. 12684438
  20. 12684438
  21. 12684438
  22. 12684438
  23. 12684438
  24. 12684438
  25. 12684438
  26. 12684438
  27. 12684438
  28. 12684438
  29. 12684438
  30. 12684438
  31. 12684438
  32. 12684438
  33. 12684438
  34. 12684438
  35. 12684438
  36. 12684438
  37. 12684438
  38. 12684438
  39. 12684438
  40. 12684438
  41. 12684438
Contact Seller

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,502KM
VIN 2B3CJ4DG8BH561409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 167,502 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *LEATHER*NAV*2 KEYS*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Kia Sorento 2.4 EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4 EX 126,861 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Long Box 2WD ~No Accidents~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Long Box 2WD ~No Accidents~ 119,884 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4-Door 6A ~No Accidents~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent SE 4-Door 6A ~No Accidents~ 130,903 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2011 Dodge Challenger